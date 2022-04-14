CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CNP Assurances stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. CNP Assurances has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.
About CNP Assurances (Get Rating)
