CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CNP Assurances stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. CNP Assurances has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

About CNP Assurances (Get Rating)

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

