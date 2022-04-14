Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CODX opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

