Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been assigned a $66.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KO. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

