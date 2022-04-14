Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $95,841. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.