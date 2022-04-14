Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after buying an additional 258,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

