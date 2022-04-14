Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

