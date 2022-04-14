Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.
In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
