Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.