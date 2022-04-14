CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1,006.99.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

