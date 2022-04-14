CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “
NASDAQ CLGN opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1,006.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.