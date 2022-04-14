Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $45.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 133,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.