Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

