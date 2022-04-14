Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

