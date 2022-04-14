Community Bank System, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CBU opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. Community Bank System has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

