Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($84.78) to €76.00 ($82.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($89.13) to €87.00 ($94.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.09) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 346,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

