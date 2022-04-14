Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($89.13) to €87.00 ($94.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.09) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($84.78) to €76.00 ($82.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

