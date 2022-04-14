Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

