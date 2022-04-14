Comparing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -22.75 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -62.77

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrée Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.96% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

Summary

Entrée Resources beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.