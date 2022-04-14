Comparing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ – Get Rating) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Euronav has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Euronav -77.54% -16.42% -8.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Euronav’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million N/A -$19.12 million N/A N/A Euronav $430.02 million 5.94 -$339.16 million ($1.68) -7.54

Hermitage Offshore Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Euronav.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

