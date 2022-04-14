Comparing IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IronNet and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.54 million 11.25 -$241.65 million N/A N/A Tenable $541.13 million 12.71 -$46.68 million ($0.43) -145.72

Tenable has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet N/A -298.56% -45.70% Tenable -8.63% -21.32% -4.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IronNet and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00 Tenable 0 0 12 0 3.00

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 411.54%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Tenable.

Risk & Volatility

IronNet has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats IronNet on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers. The company also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive responses; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging threats. Its security solutions include collective defense, network traffic analysis, and cyber assessment tools. The company serves energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, defense, and public sector industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Fulton, Maryland; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

