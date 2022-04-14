Comparing LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LMP Automotive and EZFill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 1.56 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -4.09 EZFill $7.23 million 3.31 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LMP Automotive and EZFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

EZFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given EZFill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58% EZFill N/A N/A N/A

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

