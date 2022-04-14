Compass Point Upgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to “Buy”

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

