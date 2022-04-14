Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.