Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to post sales of $122.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $139.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $517.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

