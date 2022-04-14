Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.640 EPS.

CAG stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

