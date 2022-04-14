Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

