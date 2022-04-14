Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.39. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

