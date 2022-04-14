Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Conn’s posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

CONN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 355,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $399.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 104,261 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

