ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

