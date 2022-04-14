Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 983.1% in March

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 983.1% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS CNRFF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

