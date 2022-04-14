Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 53.4% in March

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 146,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNTX shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

