Contrasting Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh $344.92 million 0.31 -$12.69 million ($0.67) -8.28 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.98 $71.66 million $1.38 50.72

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh -3.68% -5.15% -0.98% Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Summary

Enovis beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used primarily in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. The Air and Liquid Processing segment includes the Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling, and Buffalo Pumps divisions. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, PA.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

