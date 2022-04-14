Contrasting Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $76.06 million 1.50 $3.19 million $0.18 31.72 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 4.20% -0.32% -0.12% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Asure Software and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.91%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Allin.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asure Software beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Allin (Get Rating)

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

