Contrasting Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aviat Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.16%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 37.41% 14.87% 9.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0.53% 2.79% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.25 $110.14 million $9.12 3.37 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.50 $80,000.00 ($0.02) -29.49

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

