Contrasting Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) & TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and TRxADE HEALTH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH -53.76% -50.16% -40.27%

6.8% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Cosmos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos and TRxADE HEALTH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRxADE HEALTH $9.89 million 1.89 -$5.32 million ($0.65) -3.51

Cosmos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRxADE HEALTH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cosmos and TRxADE HEALTH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Cosmos.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Cosmos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

