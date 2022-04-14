Contrasting CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Energy and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 0.35% -24.83% -5.31% Imperial Oil 6.59% 11.56% 6.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Energy and Imperial Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $7.24 billion 0.36 $25.00 million $0.24 109.21 Imperial Oil $29.99 billion 1.14 $1.98 billion $2.79 18.29

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy. Imperial Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Energy and Imperial Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 3 3 1 0 1.71 Imperial Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50

CVR Energy presently has a consensus target price of $19.29, suggesting a potential downside of 26.42%. Imperial Oil has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Imperial Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats CVR Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products and the distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,400 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resin. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

