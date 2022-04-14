Contrasting Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $83.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.58 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -29.50 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 11.55 $262.48 million $1.43 55.24

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98% Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.64% 19.44% 5.28%

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

