Contrasting Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 964.05 -$17.35 million ($0.67) -9.40 Sorrento Therapeutics $52.90 million 13.14 -$428.33 million ($1.23) -1.65

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.06%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.22%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.62% -66.48% Sorrento Therapeutics -809.63% -230.01% -50.69%

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 94 patients with COVID-19; Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

