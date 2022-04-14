Contrasting Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telekom Austria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Technology Venture $371.04 million 2.18 $23.66 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.92 $537.71 million $1.65 9.40

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38%

Dividends

Hong Kong Technology Venture pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hong Kong Technology Venture and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Telekom Austria has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential downside of 45.84%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia-related activities; and the operation of an e-shopping mall that offers online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.