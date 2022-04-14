Contrasting Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -483.38% -33.40% -24.11% Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65%

This table compares Inpixon and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $15.99 million 2.30 -$69.15 million ($0.73) -0.33 Compass $6.42 billion 0.41 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.74

Inpixon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inpixon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inpixon and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 174.27%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Inpixon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inpixon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inpixon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

