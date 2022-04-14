Contrasting Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04% Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Live Current Media and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

Conduent has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Conduent $4.14 billion 0.30 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -31.67

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Live Current Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media (Get Rating)

Live Current Media Inc. operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

