Contrasting NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.05 $4.95 million $0.45 13.33 NextNav $760,000.00 955.38 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Volatility and Risk

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. The Marine Engineering Business segment, also called the Services segment, supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

