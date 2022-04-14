Contrasting Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Merchants Bank and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $69.83 billion 2.71 $18.59 billion $3.57 10.49 Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.94 $21.29 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 26.61% 15.76% 1.35% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Merchants Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

