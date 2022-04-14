Contrasting Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) & Its Competitors

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Petros Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6050 20568 42952 855 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.06%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million -$8.99 million -1.42 Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.83 billion $238.78 million -1.91

Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -70.13% -27.16% Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.