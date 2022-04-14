Contrasting Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seabridge Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.64% -1.55% Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.50

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Vista Gold on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

