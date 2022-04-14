Contrasting Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 22.83 $78.53 million $2.89 43.88 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.20 $42.05 million $2.38 10.74

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus target price of $205.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.14%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 44.71% 7.36% 0.64% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.21% 1.35%

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management services, consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, debit cards, and ATM access. Further, it provides credit card processing and co-branded credit card services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of February 26, 2022, it had 35 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central and South Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

