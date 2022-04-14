Contrasting U.S. Energy (USEG) and The Competition

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare U.S. Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. U.S. Energy pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 180.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -11.13 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.49

U.S. Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2212 10918 15694 605 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.52%. Given U.S. Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy peers beat U.S. Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

