Contrasting Waterdrop (WDH) and Its Competitors

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Waterdrop to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waterdrop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Waterdrop
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Waterdrop Competitors
|272
|1135
|1244
|49
|2.40
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Waterdrop and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Waterdrop
|$503.08 million
|-$247.01 million
|-1.19
|Waterdrop Competitors
|$9.41 billion
|$813.93 million
|28.89
Waterdrop’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Waterdrop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Waterdrop
|-49.04%
|-68.93%
|-28.31%
|Waterdrop Competitors
|2.12%
|13.89%
|2.82%
Summary
Waterdrop peers beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Waterdrop (Get Rating)
Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
