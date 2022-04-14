Contrasting Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) & Its Rivals

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Werewolf Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Werewolf Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors 6050 20570 42952 855 2.55

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 499.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.90%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -57.14% -31.36% Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -$49.98 million -0.05 Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.78 million -1.91

Werewolf Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. The company is also developing WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

