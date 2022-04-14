ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.30).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 49.14. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.76.

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,583.27).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

