Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

