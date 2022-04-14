Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $8,194,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

